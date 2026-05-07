Joel Embiid Injury: Questionable for Game 3
Embiid (ankle) is questionable for Friday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against New York.
The team mentioned after Game 2 that Embiid would be considered day-to-day moving forward, so this questionable tag aligns with this previous report. Philadelphia should have a better idea of Embiid's availability for Game 3 after watching him take part in shootaround and warmups.
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