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Joel Embiid Injury: Questionable for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Embiid (ankle) is questionable for Friday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against New York.

The team mentioned after Game 2 that Embiid would be considered day-to-day moving forward, so this questionable tag aligns with this previous report. Philadelphia should have a better idea of Embiid's availability for Game 3 after watching him take part in shootaround and warmups.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
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