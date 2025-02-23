Fantasy Basketball
Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Coach Nick Nurse said Embiid (knee) didn't practice Sunday and is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

In two games since the All-Star break, Embiid has totaled 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in 58 minutes. He hasn't scored more than 30 points since Dec. 30 and has made only eight appearances since then. If Embiid is sidelined again, Guerschon Yabusele and Andre Drummond are candidates for increased roles.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
