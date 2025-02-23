Joel Embiid Injury: Questionable for Monday

Coach Nick Nurse said Embiid (knee) didn't practice Sunday and is questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

In two games since the All-Star break, Embiid has totaled 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists in 58 minutes. He hasn't scored more than 30 points since Dec. 30 and has made only eight appearances since then. If Embiid is sidelined again, Guerschon Yabusele and Andre Drummond are candidates for increased roles.