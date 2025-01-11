Joel Embiid Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Embiid (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic.

Embiid has missed the past three games for the 76ers, but coach Nick Nurse said Friday that the big man remains day-to-day. He did seem hopeful to have him back for Sunday's game, however. Andre Drummond (toe) has already been ruled out, so Guerschon Yabusele could see extended run if Embiid is unable to return.