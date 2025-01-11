Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 11, 2025

Embiid (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic.

Embiid has missed the past three games for the 76ers, but coach Nick Nurse said Friday that the big man remains day-to-day. He did seem hopeful to have him back for Sunday's game, however. Andre Drummond (toe) has already been ruled out, so Guerschon Yabusele could see extended run if Embiid is unable to return.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now