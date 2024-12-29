Joel Embiid Injury: Questionable to face Portland

Embiid (foot/sinus fracture) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Austin Krell of USA Today reports.

Embiid has been on the injury report as of late due to a left foot sprain and a sinus fracture. He's played in six of the 76ers' last eight games and is coming off a 32-point performance against the Jazz on Saturday. Embiid is averaging 22.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals over 28.7 minutes per game this season.