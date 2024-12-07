Fantasy Basketball
Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid Injury: Questionable to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Embiid (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Embiid has been sidelined for the 76ers' last seven games while battling through a left knee injury, but he has a chance to return for Sunday's contest. If Embiid isn't able to return for Sunday's game, Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele would be the Sixers' two starting big men while Adem Bona (knee) serves in a backup role.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
