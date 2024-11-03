Joel Embiid Injury: Remains sidelined Monday

Embiid (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Suns, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid will have to wait at least one more game before making his season debut due to a left knee issue. The superstar has been able to participate fully in practice and 5-on-5 scrimmages, though the club seems to be taking its time with the 2023 MVP's recovery. Andre Drummond should continue receiving the starting nod in Embiid's absence.