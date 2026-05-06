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Joel Embiid Injury: Ruled out for Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 10:04am

Embiid (ankle) is out for Game 2 against the Knicks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

This comes as a huge surprise after Embiid initially carried a probable tag. Charania notes that Embiid is dealing with issues to his ankle and hip, and it appears as though the fatigue from Round one against Boston is catching up to him -- he was also unable to participate in the morning shootaround. The 76ers may now lean more on Andre Drummond and Adem Bona at center, but it's also possible the team relies on some small-ball lineups.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
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