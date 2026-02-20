Joel Embiid Injury: Ruled out for Saturday
Embiid (knee/shin) is won't play Saturday in New Orleans.
Embiid is set to miss his fourth consecutive game, and for now, he should be considered highly questionable for Sunday's game in Minnesota. Adem Bona and Andre Drummond will continue to split the five-man minutes in Embiid's absence.
