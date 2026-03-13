Joel Embiid Injury: Ruled out for Saturday
Embiid (oblique) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nets.
Embiid will miss an eighth consecutive contest due to a right oblique strain, though he's expected to be re-evaluated soon. With the star big man sidelined, Adem Bona (back) and Andre Drummond (back), who are both listed as questionable, are candidates for increased playing time. If either of those two are ruled out, Trendon Watford would be in line for more playing time. Embiid's next opportunity to play will come Sunday against the Trail Blazers.
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