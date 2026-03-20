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Joel Embiid Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2026

Embiid (oblique) is out for Saturday's game in Utah.

Embiid was listed as doubtful for Thursday's game before getting ruled out, but now the 76ers have gone back to listing him as out a full day in advance of tipoff. He remains without an official timetable, so he's a cut-candidate for those currently battling through the fantasy playoffs. Andre Drummond and Adem Bona will continue to hold down the fort at the center spot in Embiid's absence.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
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