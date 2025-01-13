Joel Embiid Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Embiid (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the Thunder, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Embiid will miss his fifth consecutive contest due to a left foot sprain, and his next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Knicks. With the superstar big man and Andre Drummond (toe) both sidelined, Guerschon Yabusele should remain in the starting five.