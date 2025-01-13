Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 13, 2025 at 2:41pm

Embiid (foot) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the Thunder, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Embiid will miss his fifth consecutive contest due to a left foot sprain, and his next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Knicks. With the superstar big man and Andre Drummond (toe) both sidelined, Guerschon Yabusele should remain in the starting five.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now