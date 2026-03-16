Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid Injury: Ruled out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Embiid (oblique) won't play Tuesday against Denver, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

The Sixers noted over the weekend that Embiid has been progressing in his recovery, but he's not quite healthy enough to gain clearance for Tuesday's game. His next opportunity to take the court will arrive Thursday in Sacramento.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
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