Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 29, 2024

Embiid (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Pistons, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid, who missed the entire preseason with a left knee issue, will now miss his fourth straight contest to open the regular season. Embiid did participate in portions of Tuesday's practice, suggesting that he remains day-to-day. He'll be re-evaluated later in the week, but for now, fantasy managers should consider him questionable for Saturday's game against Memphis.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News