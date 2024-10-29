Joel Embiid Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday

Embiid (knee) will not play Wednesday against the Pistons, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid, who missed the entire preseason with a left knee issue, will now miss his fourth straight contest to open the regular season. Embiid did participate in portions of Tuesday's practice, suggesting that he remains day-to-day. He'll be re-evaluated later in the week, but for now, fantasy managers should consider him questionable for Saturday's game against Memphis.