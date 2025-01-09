Joel Embiid Injury: Ruled out Friday

Embiid (foot) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Embiid will miss a third straight game due to a sprained left foot. Before missing the last two games, the veteran big man recorded back-to-back double-doubles in a loss to the Warriors and a win over the Nets. The 76ers will be shorthanded in the frontcourt against the Pelicans, with Andre Drummond (toe) also out for this game, meaning Guerschon Yabusele will likely get extended minutes.