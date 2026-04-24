Joel Embiid Injury: Ruled out Friday

Embiid (abdomen) has been ruled out for Friday's Game 3 against the Celtics, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

As expected, Embiid will remain on the shelf after undergoing an appendectomy April 10. However, it's an encouraging sign that he was initially upgraded to doubtful, and his next opportunity to play will come in Sunday's Game 4. Adem Bona will likely continue to start in Embiid's stead.