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Joel Embiid Injury: Ruled out Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2026 at 2:59pm

Embiid (abdomen) has been ruled out for Friday's Game 3 against the Celtics, Kyle Neubeck of AllPHLY.com reports.

As expected, Embiid will remain on the shelf after undergoing an appendectomy April 10. However, it's an encouraging sign that he was initially upgraded to doubtful, and his next opportunity to play will come in Sunday's Game 4. Adem Bona will likely continue to start in Embiid's stead.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
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