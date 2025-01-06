Joel Embiid Injury: Ruled out Monday
Embiid (foot/nose) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Suns, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Embiid will miss Monday's contest while he deals with a left foot sprain and a sinus fracture. With the big man sidelined, Guerschon Yabusele and Andre Drummond are candidates for increased roles. Embiid's next chance to feature will come Wednesday against the Wizards.
