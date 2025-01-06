Fantasy Basketball
Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid Injury: Ruled out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Embiid (foot/nose) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Suns, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Embiid will miss Monday's contest while he deals with a left foot sprain and a sinus fracture. With the big man sidelined, Guerschon Yabusele and Andre Drummond are candidates for increased roles. Embiid's next chance to feature will come Wednesday against the Wizards.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
