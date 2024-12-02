Joel Embiid Injury: Sidelined again for Tuesday

Embiid (knee, personal reasons) will not play Tuesday against the Hornets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid isn't healthy enough to play right now, but he's also away from the team for personal reasons. His status for Wednesday against Orlando is questionable at best. With Andre Drummond (ankle) out for the next three games, players such as Guerschon Yabusele, KJ Martin and Adem Bona could see extended minutes in the frontcourt.