Joel Embiid Injury: Sidelined to start regular season

Embiid (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Bucks and likely won't play Friday in Toronto, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

The Sixers announced that Embiid continues to respond well to his individualized plan and is expected to begin ramping up for game action soon by participating in scrimmages. However, the former MVP could miss up to three games before being re-evaluated, opening up a huge opportunity for Andre Drummond.