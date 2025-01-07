Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid Injury: Sits out practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 10:33am

Embiid (foot/nose) did not practice Tuesday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid was held out of Monday's game against the Suns and remains day-to-day. Missing practice is par for the course for Embiid as the 76ers attempt to manage his workload. There will be more clarity on his status for Wednesday's game against the Wizards when the 76ers release their injury report, but he will likely be listed as questionable.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now