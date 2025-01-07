Joel Embiid Injury: Sits out practice

Embiid (foot/nose) did not practice Tuesday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid was held out of Monday's game against the Suns and remains day-to-day. Missing practice is par for the course for Embiid as the 76ers attempt to manage his workload. There will be more clarity on his status for Wednesday's game against the Wizards when the 76ers release their injury report, but he will likely be listed as questionable.