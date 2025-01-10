Joel Embiid Injury: Still considered day-to-day

Head coach Nick Nurse still considers Embiid "day-to-day" with his left foot sprain, and hopes that he will be able to play in the 76ers' next game, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Embiid will miss his third consecutive game Friday due to injury and 23rd overall this season. The team hopes to have him back Sunday against the Magic, but his return likely won't be confirmed until closer to gameday.