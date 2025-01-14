Joel Embiid Injury: Still considered day-to-day

The 76ers announced Tuesday that Embiid (foot) is still deemed day-to-day, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Embiid has already been ruled out for Tuesday's game versus the Thunder, which will mark his fifth straight absence due to a left foot strain. However, it appears that the superstar big man isn't expected to be sidelined for a significant period, with his next opportunity to return to action being Wednesday's matchup with the Knicks.