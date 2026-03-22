Joel Embiid Injury: Still out Monday
Embiid (oblique) is out for Monday's game against Oklahoma City.
At this point, it remains a mystery regarding how long Embiid will stay on the shelf. While he is out of commission, Adem Bona is the favorite to stay in the starting lineup. Andre Drummond will also continue to be in line for more work.
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