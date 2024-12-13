Joel Embiid Injury: Suffers sinus fracture, timeline TBD

Embiid suffered a sinus fracture during Friday's 121-107 loss to the Pacers and is scheduled to be further evaluated over the weekend, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Embiid sustained the injury late in the first half, when he was battling for a rebound and inadvertently struck in the face by the Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin. The star center was ruled out for the second half of the contest, finishing the night with 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 17 minutes in what was just his sixth game of the season. The 76ers are off until Monday against the Hornets and should have a better idea on Embiid's status for that contest upon evaluating him further. Even if Embiid isn't forced to miss any time due to the injury, he could have to play with a protective mask until the fracture fully heals.