Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid Injury: To be re-evaluated in 7-10 days

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 17, 2025 at 10:37am

Embiid will have his left knee re-evaluated in 7-10 days due to swelling, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

After missing the last six games for the 76ers, Embiid will miss more time to rest his ailing left knee, which the team will re-evaluate in seven to 10 days. This is another costly blow for Philadelphia, as the superstar big man had recently been rounding into form. Guerschon Yabusele will have to continue shouldering the load in the frontcourt for the time being, along with Andre Drummond (toe) when he returns from his injury.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now