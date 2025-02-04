Joel Embiid Injury: Triple-doubles in return, out Weds.

Embiid tallied 29 points (10-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-9 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 118-116 win over the Mavericks.

Embiid returned to action Tuesday after missing Philadelphia's previous 15 outings due to left knee injury management. Though head coach Nick Nurse said prior to the game that Embiid would be limited to around 30 minutes, the 2023 NBA MVP logged a season-high 36 minutes in the narrow victory. Embiid recorded a season-high assist total in the win, coming away with his eighth career triple-double in the process. According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the 76ers announced after the game that Embiid will be held out for the second leg of the back-to-back set Wednesday versus the Heat, but the expectation is that Embiid will be back in action Friday in Detroit.