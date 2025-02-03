Fantasy Basketball
Joel Embiid Injury: Upgraded to questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 3:41pm

Embiid (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks.

After going through Monday's practice, Embiid has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday following a 15-game absence due to left knee injury management. Should the superstar big man need to miss another contest, Guerschon Yabusele would continue to hold down the fort in the middle for the 76ers, as Andre Drummond (toe) is also uncertain to play.

