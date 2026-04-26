Joel Embiid Injury: Upgraded to questionable
Embiid (abdomen) has been upgraded to questionable ahead of Sunday's Game 4, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Embiid underwent an appendectomy April 10 and has been sidelined since, but he has a chance to suit up for Sunday's contest. Embiid participated in on-court work Saturday and will likely go through pregame warmups to determine his availability for the pivotal Game 4.
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