Joel Embiid Injury: Will be sidelined again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 12:04pm

Embiid (knee, personal reasons) will not play Tuesday against the Hornets, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid isn't healthy enough to play right now, but he's also away from the team for personal reasons. His status for Wednesday against Orlando is questionable at best. With Andre Drummond (ankle) out for the next three games, players such as Guerschon Yabusele, KJ Martin and Adem Bona could see extended minutes in the frontcourt.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
