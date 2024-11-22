Joel Embiid Injury: Will miss at least one more game

Embiid (knee) has been diagnosed with swelling in his left knee and has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Clippers while being set for an evaluation at some point next week, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Embiid is dealing with yet another injury, and this is not an ideal scenario for a Philadelphia team that is also without Paul George due to a knee injury. Given this latest update, the earliest Embiid will return to the court will be against the Rockets on Nov. 27, but that will depend on how he progresses with his recovery during the next few days. Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele will see more time at center while Embiid is sidelined.