Joel Embiid Injury: Will not play Friday

Embiid (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Magic.

Embiid has missed the last six games due to his knee injury, and it appears he will miss a seventh after being ruled out for Friday's contest. With Adem Bona (knee) also out and Andre Drummond (ankle) questionable, the 76ers will be very thin at center against Orlando, likely having to lean heavily on Guerschon Yabusele until somebody returns. Embiid's next opportunity to return will be Sunday in Chicago.