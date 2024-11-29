Joel Embiid Injury: Won't play against Detroit

Embiid (knee) is out for Saturday's game versus the Pistons, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Embiid's absence streak will extend to four games Saturday due to left knee injury management and personal reasons. Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele should continue to receive increased roles in the star big man's absence. Embiid's next chance to suit up is Tuesday's matchup with Charlotte.