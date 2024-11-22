Joel Embiid Injury: Won't play Friday

Embiid (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nets, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Embiid is dealing with a lingering left knee injury and will not suit up two days after aggravating the injury in Wednesday's loss to Memphis. With the superstar ruled out, Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele are candidates for an increased role. Embiid's next chance to feature will come Sunday versus the Clippers.