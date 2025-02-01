Joel Embiid Injury: Won't play Sunday vs. Boston

Embiid (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Embiid continues to progress in his recovery from a left knee injury, but he has not been cleared to play Sunday and will miss his 15th straight game as a result. It's unclear whether Embiid will be given the green light to play against the Mavericks on Tuesday. With Embiid sidelined, Guerschon Yabusele will likely continue to start at center unless Andre Drummond (toe) is able to play.