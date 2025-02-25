Fantasy Basketball
Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid Injury: Won't play vs. New York

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 2:50pm

Embiid (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Embiid will miss a second straight game Wednesday for the 76ers, as he continues to manage his left knee issues. Along with the superstar big man, Guerschon Yabusele (eye) will also miss this game against New York, which makes Philadelphia shorthanded in the frontcourt once again. Andre Drummond will likely have to shoulder the load in the paint against Karl-Anthony Towns and company.

