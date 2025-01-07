Joel Embiid Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Embiid (foot) will not play Wednesday against the Wizards.

Embiid is battling a left foot sprain and was unable to practice Tuesday. It's not a good sign that Embiid is being ruled out 24 hours in advance, and he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans. Andre Drummond (toe) is questionable for Wednesday, so Guerschon Yabusele could be asked to log extended minutes in the frontcourt yet again.