Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 7, 2025 at 12:40pm

Embiid (foot) will not play Wednesday against the Wizards.

Embiid is battling a left foot sprain and was unable to practice Tuesday. It's not a good sign that Embiid is being ruled out 24 hours in advance, and he should be considered questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans. Andre Drummond (toe) is questionable for Wednesday, so Guerschon Yabusele could be asked to log extended minutes in the frontcourt yet again.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now