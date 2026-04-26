Joel Embiid News: Active for Game 4
Embiid (abdomen) will play in Sunday's Game 4 against the Celtics, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Embiid will make his return to the lineup after being sidelined due to an appendectomy. He will be in the starting lineup, but head coach Nick Nurse said pregame he was unsure what Embiid's minutes would look like. Nonetheless, the superstar big man returns to action for a pivotal Game 4.
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