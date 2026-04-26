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Joel Embiid News: Active for Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Embiid (abdomen) will play in Sunday's Game 4 against the Celtics, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Embiid will make his return to the lineup after being sidelined due to an appendectomy. He will be in the starting lineup, but head coach Nick Nurse said pregame he was unsure what Embiid's minutes would look like. Nonetheless, the superstar big man returns to action for a pivotal Game 4.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
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