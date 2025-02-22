Joel Embiid News: Another poor showing Saturday

Embiid recorded 14 points (4-13 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block over 31 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 loss to the Nets.

It was a poor showing by Embiid, who struggled for the second consecutive game after scoring just 15 points in Thursday's loss to Boston. Although the superstar big man has been productive with averages of 22.5 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 0.8 blocks and 1.2 three-pointers in 32.0 minutes over his last six appearances, he's shooting just 42.7 percent from the floor and 25.0 percent from deep during this span. The 20-36 76ers are running out of time to make a serious playoff push in 2024-25, which could play a part in determining how much maintenance Embiid might get to rest his balky left knee down the stretch of the campaign.