Joel Embiid News: Available against Boston

Embiid (knee) has been cleared to play in Thursday's game against the Celtics.

Prior to the NBA All-Star break, Embiid didn't play in the loss to the Nets in Brooklyn. However, he will return to the floor when the final stretch of the 2024-25 campaign resumes Thursday against the defending NBA champions. The superstar big man has played well as of late, scoring 27 or more points in three of the last four games, including a 29-point triple-double in the Feb. 4 win against the Mavericks.