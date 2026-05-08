Joel Embiid News: Available for Game 3
Embiid (ankle) is available for Friday's Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against New York, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Embiid didn't suit up for Game 2 and was considered day-to-day. However, he was spotted on the court during warmups and now officially has the green light to suit up. The 32-year-old struggled in Game 1, finishing with 14 points, four rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes of work. With Embiid available, Andre Drummond will head back to the bench after starting Wednesday night.
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