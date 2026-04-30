Joel Embiid News: Available for Game 6
Embiid (abdomen) will play in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Celtics on Thursday, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
As expected, Embiid has been cleared to suit up for Thursday's Game 6 after previously being listed as probable on the team's injury report. He was instrumental in Philly's Game 5 victory, finishing with 33 points, four rebounds, eight assists and one block in 39 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Plays on PrizePicks, Pick6, Sleeper for Tuesday, April 282 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, April 282 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 282 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 282 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 264 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More