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Joel Embiid News: Available for Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Embiid (abdomen) will play in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Celtics on Thursday, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

As expected, Embiid has been cleared to suit up for Thursday's Game 6 after previously being listed as probable on the team's injury report. He was instrumental in Philly's Game 5 victory, finishing with 33 points, four rebounds, eight assists and one block in 39 minutes.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
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