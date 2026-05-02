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Joel Embiid News: Available for Game 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 4:03pm

Embiid (abdomen) is available for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against Boston, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Embiid has played well since returning in the middle of the series with the Celtics, averaging 26.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 0.7 blocks and 0.7 steals in 35.7 minutes of work. Embiid's numbers could improve even more once he finds his stroke from downtown, with the 32-year-old making only two of his 16 attempts from behind the three-point line in his three playoff appearances.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
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