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Joel Embiid News: Available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Embiid (abdomen) is available for Tuesday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Celtics.

Embiid will suit up in Tuesday's win-or-go-home matchup after returning from a seven-game absence due to an appendectomy in Game 4. Over 34 minutes in Sunday's Game 4 loss, the star big man posted 26 points (9-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
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