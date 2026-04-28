Joel Embiid News: Available Tuesday
Embiid (abdomen) is available for Tuesday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Celtics.
Embiid will suit up in Tuesday's win-or-go-home matchup after returning from a seven-game absence due to an appendectomy in Game 4. Over 34 minutes in Sunday's Game 4 loss, the star big man posted 26 points (9-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 262 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 262 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 244 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 244 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 217 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More