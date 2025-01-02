Joel Embiid News: Available vs. Warriors

Embiid (foot) is available for Thursday's game against the Warriors, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Embiid will suit up and should handle his regular workload in this matchup Thursday, meaning the likes of Andre Drummond and Guerschon Yabusele will have reduced roles. Embiid is averaging 32.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks per game over his last three outings.