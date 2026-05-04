Joel Embiid News: Cleared for Game 1
Embiid (abdomen) is available and starting Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Knicks on Monday.
Embiid was tagged as probable leading up to Game 1, and he's since been given the green light to take the court. He didn't appear to be on any type of minutes restriction in the first round against Boston, as he averaged 28.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists across 36.5 minutes per game in four appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 22 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, May 22 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, May 22 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Plays on PrizePicks, Underdog, Sleeper for Thursday, April 304 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 304 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More