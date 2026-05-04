Joel Embiid News: Cleared for Game 1

Embiid (abdomen) is available and starting Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Knicks on Monday.

Embiid was tagged as probable leading up to Game 1, and he's since been given the green light to take the court. He didn't appear to be on any type of minutes restriction in the first round against Boston, as he averaged 28.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists across 36.5 minutes per game in four appearances.