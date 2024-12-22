Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid News: Cleared to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 22, 2024 at 1:08pm

Embiid (rest) is not on the injury report for Monday's game against the Spurs.

Embiid is expected to suit up Monday after he was held out of Saturday's loss to Cleveland due to rest. The big man has appeared in only three games during December due to a sinus fracture and a left knee injury, during which he has averaged 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.3 blocks across 27.0 minutes per contest.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now