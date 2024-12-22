Joel Embiid News: Cleared to play Monday

Embiid (rest) is not on the injury report for Monday's game against the Spurs.

Embiid is expected to suit up Monday after he was held out of Saturday's loss to Cleveland due to rest. The big man has appeared in only three games during December due to a sinus fracture and a left knee injury, during which he has averaged 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.3 blocks across 27.0 minutes per contest.