Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid News: Cleared to play Sunday vs. Bulls

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 8, 2024 at 9:59am

Embiid (knee) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against Chicago.

Embiid has played in just four of the 76ers' 21 regular-season games due to a left knee injury, but the former MVP will return Sunday and play under a minutes restriction, per Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune. Embiid has struggled in the games he has played, averaging 19.8 points on 37.9 percent shooting, 7.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 blocks over 31.3 minutes per contest.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
