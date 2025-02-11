Joel Embiid News: Commits costly turnover late

Embiid recorded 27 points (8-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-13 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 38 minutes during Tuesday's 106-103 loss to the Raptors.

Embiid carried the scoring load for the 76ers on Tuesday in a game that saw Tyrese Maxey miss on all but one of his nine field-goal attempts. Embiid set the tone for Philadelphia with 17 first-half points and his aggressiveness paid off with 13 free-throw attempts. However, Tuesday's game will be remembered for Embiid passing up a wide-open, go-ahead three, instead opting to drive to the hoop and turning the ball over in the process. Embiid will likely be held out of Wednesday's game against the Nets in a continuing effort to manage a lingering left knee injury.