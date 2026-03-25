Joel Embiid headshot

Joel Embiid News: Dazzles in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 26, 2026 at 4:49pm

Embiid (oblique) posted 35 points (12-17 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven assists, six rebounds and one block over 28 minutes during the 76ers' 157-137 win over the Bulls on Wednesday.

Embiid was given the green light to return from a 13-game absence due to a strained right oblique. The one-time league MVP wasted no time getting to work Wednesday, scoring 15 points in the first quarter before adding another 12 in the third frame. Even with such a large lead, Embiid ended up playing the entire third quarter, an encouraging sign for his conditioning following a lengthy absence. With Paul George also returning to action Wednesday after serving a 25-game suspension and Kelly Oubre (elbow) and Tyrese Maxey (finger) both close to returns, Embiid and the 76ers will look to close out the regular season strongly as they attempt to improve on their seeding ahead of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Start/Sit Guide: Key Starters & Sits
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week 23 Start/Sit Guide: Key Starters & Sits
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
3 days ago