Joel Embiid News: Double-doubles in victory

Embiid contributed 19 points (6-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks across 34 minutes in Friday's 115-103 win over Minnesota.

Embiid stuffed the stat sheet in his return from a one-game absence due to an illness, securing his ninth outing with a double-double or better across 37 regular-season appearances. The star big man struggled with efficiency but finished as Philadelphia's fourth-leading scorer. He led the Sixers in rebounds and tied Dominick Barlow for the game-high mark in blocks. Additionally, Embiid dished out the second-most assists in the contest behind Tyrese Maxey (eight).