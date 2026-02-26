Joel Embiid News: Double-doubles in win
Embiid produced 26 points (8-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Thursday's 124-117 win over the Heat.
Embiid got kneed in the ribs early in the game, and while he played through it, he could be seen grimacing throughout the match. The good news is that the 76ers don't play again until Sunday versus the Celtics, so Embiid will have a full two days to rest up. However, if the big man does need to hit the sidelines Sunday, that would give Andre Drummond a chance to get back into the rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 242 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 242 days ago
-
NBA Start/Sit
Week 18 Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Key Injury Updates, Sleeper Picks3 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 224 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 224 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Joel Embiid See More